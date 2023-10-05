Senate ratifies Kazakh-Chinese law on information exchange

The Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has approved the law “On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on exchange of information regarding the citizens of the countries of the parties,” Kazinform reports.

According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Lepekha, the information will include data about the citizens entering the country, those who received visas, who violate the law and those who got Kazakhstani citizenship. The information will be transmitted through the closed diplomatic contacts.

“No confidential data, banking accounts, or tax declarations. The list of data is strictly limited. I repeat once again that the channels are closed, leakage is impossible,” Lepekha said.