Senate ratifies Kazakhstan-China agr’t preventing illicit trafficking in nuclear materials

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Senate approved the ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and China on the prevention of the movement of nuclear materials.

Its ratification will let expand and deepen cooperation of the parties in customs control to prevent illicit trafficking in nuclear, and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items, Kazinform reports.

The deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan approved the draft law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Government of the People's Republic of China on cooperation in prevention of illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items».

«The ratification of the agreement will let widen and deepen cooperation in customs control to prevent illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items, extend cooperation in introducing modern technologies, to hold joint exercises and workshops,» Deputy PM, Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev told presenting the document at today’s plenary session.

He added that the draft law provides for enforcement of international obligations of the sides in ensuring radiation safety, namely, radiation control at checkpoints on the customs borders of the nations, to ensure radiation security of citizens.

The draft agreement will prevent illicit trafficking in nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items into the countries in accordance with the law of the member states.