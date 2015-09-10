EN
    10:33, 10 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Senate ratifies Kazakhstan-Romania agr’t on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session the Senate has adopted the law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Romania on legal assistance in criminal matters".

    Legal assistance includes the following activities: service of documents; locating or identifying persons and objects; obtaining testimony and statements; temporary transfer of persons in custody; implementation of search, seizure and confiscation; examining objects and sites; exchange of information and evidence.

