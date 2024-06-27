Senate ratifies Kazakhstan-Singapore agreement on trade in services and investments

Senators have approved today the Law “On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Singapore on trade in services and investments,” Kazinform News Agency reports.

The goals of the Kazakh-Singaporean Agreement is to broaden trade-economic cooperation between the countries, to provide Kazakhstani exporters with access to the partner’s market, to create opportunities for the establishment of joint ventures and to provide additional conditions for the attraction and protection of mutual investments.

According to the Senate’s Committee for Finance and Budget, the Agreement is called to ensure stable development of the free trade zone and to create favorable conditions for further economic growth of the countries.

The ratification of the Agreement will enable to expand the trade-economic cooperation, to ramp up domestic services exports to the Singaporean market, and to assist in boosting investments in Kazakhstan.