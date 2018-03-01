Senate ratifies protocol on redistribution of import duties in EAEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has ratified the Protocol on the Application of Certain Provisions of the Agreement on Accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform reports correspondent.

According to Kazakh Minister of National Economy, Timur Suleimenov, the main goal of the document is to ensure an equal approach to the distribution of duties by the EAEU member states, as well as the revision of the norms of distribution of the amounts of import customs duties for the member states.