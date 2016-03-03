Senate relieved A. Smolin of his duties of judge of Supreme Court

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The decision on relieving Anatoly Smolin of his duties of the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan was made at the plenary sitting of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

As Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President Marat Beketayev informed, the decision was made based on the current legislation. A. Smolin was relieved of his duties of the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan due to appointment to a position of a member of the Constitutional Council.