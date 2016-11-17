Senate returned amended draft budget 2017-2019 to Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of RoK Parliament has reviewed the RoK draft law on the national budget for 2017-2019. When presenting the draft law Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev informed that the national budget revenues excluding transfers, are forecast in 2017 to be KZT 4,3 trillion, in 2018 - KZT 4,5 trillion, in 2019 - 4,8 trillion. The national budget expenses in 2017 will amount to KZT 8,5 trillion, in 2018 - KZT 8,3 trillion, in 2019 году - KZT 8,7 trillion. Budget deficit in 2017will lower to KZT 578 billion or 1,2% against GDP, in 2018-2019 deficit will decrease to 1 % against GDP.

When working on the draft law the Senate made amendments and additions. In particular these amendments envisage financing of the projects directed to address the water supply problems in East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. In the sphere of transport additional funds are foreseen for reconstruction of roads in Pavlodar, Atyrau, North-Kazakhstan regions. Also senators suggested to allocate funds for construction of residential houses and provide gas supply in West-Kazakhstan region.

Also the amendments envisage more spending on the literary biennale during EXPO-2017, "Reading Nation - Future of the Great Steppe Nation" international symposium, and also for development of Astana International Financial Center. For these projects from the Government additionally KZT 26,1 billion will be allocated in 2017, KZT 16,8 billion in 2018 and KZT 10,1 billion in 2019. After the discussion the amended draft budget to Mazhilis for consideration.