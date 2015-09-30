EN
    18:25, 30 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Senate’s Speaker Tokayev receives Secretary General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate's Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has received Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Seyed Mohammad Hossein Adeli who arrived in Astana for participation in the Eurasian Forum "Kazenergy 2015".

    According to the press service of the Senate, the situation on the world energy markets was the main topic of the meeting. Mr. H.Adeli informed Mr. Tokayev on the work of the GECF which joins 18 member countries. Famous Iranian diplomat and economist also shared his views on the geopolitical situation in the world and the Middle East. Senate's Speaker told Seyed Mohammad Hossein Adeli about the initiative of President Nazarbayev put forward at the UN General Assembly. According to Mr. Tokayev, Kazakhstan is making practical efforts in the field of nuclear non-proliferation.

