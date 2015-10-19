Senate sets agenda of upcoming session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Session of Bureau of the Kazakh Senate chaired by Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has been held today, the press service of the chamber informed.

The meeting of the Bureau discussed the agenda of the Senate's session which will take place on October 22, 2015. Senators plan to consider a draft ratification of an intergovernmental agreement in the framework of the SCO on creating favorable conditions for international road transport and the Agreement between the CIS member states on the procedure for the transportation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors. According to the press service of the Senate, the deputies will consider the bill "On state service", "On elections", "On charity", "On access to information", as well as amendments to the legislation on public service. In addition, the deputies will discuss the first reading of amendments to the law on amnesty for the citizens of Kazakhstan, returnees and persons having a residence permit in connection with legalization of property. In addition, the Senators will review the first reading of amendments related to declaration of income and assets, rehabilitation and bankruptcy, improvement of the budget legislation, charity and access to information.