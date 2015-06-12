EN
    18:54, 12 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Senate sitting discussed mutual legal assistance in criminal matters b/w Kazakhstan and US

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The committee on constitutional legislation, judicial system and law enforcement agencies of the Senate has discussed the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United States of America on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters."

    Under the Agreement the parties shall provide each other mutual assistance in investigations, prosecution and prevention of criminal offenses, as well as proceedings related to criminal matters.

