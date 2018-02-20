Senate Speaker applauds approval of new Latinized Kazakh alphabet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the approval of the new Latin-based script of the Kazakh alphabet ‘a historical milestone', Kazinform reports.

"On February 19, 2018 the Head of State signed the Decree on the new Kazakh alphabet. This is a historical milestone. I wholeheartedly congratulate everyone!" Speaker Tokayev tweeted.



He also posted the Latinized version of his tweet later.

2018 jylǵy 19 aqpanda Elbasy qazaq tiliniń jańa álipbıi týraly Jarlyǵyna qol qoidy. Bul tarıhı mańyzǵa ıe oqıǵa. Barshańyzdy shyn júrekten quttyqtaımyn! — Kassym-JomartTokayev (@TokayevKZ) 20 февраля 2018 г.



It is to be recalled that the President of Kazakhstan signed the Decree on amendments to the decree he inked in October 2017 on the switchover of the Kazakh language from the Cyrillic script to the Latin-based one.



