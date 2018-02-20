EN
    12:19, 20 February 2018

    Senate Speaker applauds approval of new Latinized Kazakh alphabet

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the approval of the new Latin-based script of the Kazakh alphabet ‘a historical milestone', Kazinform reports.

    "On February 19, 2018 the Head of State signed the Decree on the new Kazakh alphabet. This is a historical milestone. I wholeheartedly congratulate everyone!" Speaker Tokayev tweeted.

    He also posted the Latinized version of his tweet later.


    It is to be recalled that the President of Kazakhstan signed the Decree on amendments to the decree he inked in October 2017 on the switchover of the Kazakh language from the Cyrillic script to the Latin-based one.

