Senate Speaker appreciates UN's interest in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the UN Assistant Secretary-General, Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and CIS, the UN Commissioner-General at EXPO-2017 Cihan Sultanoglu, according to Speaker's Advisor Bibigul Jeksenbay.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised the UN's attention to the forthcoming international exhibition," She wrote on her Facebook page.

"The participation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the opening ceremony of the exhibition on June 9 and the planned UN Day on June 13 indicate the increased interest of the international community in the theme of the exhibition aimed at the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals," Ms. Jeksenbay quoted the Speaker.

As it was reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the UN Day at EXPO-2017, she noted.