13:10, 08 October 2019 | GMT +6
Senate Speaker arrives in W Kazakhstan for working visit
URALSK. KAZINFORM Chairperson of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva has arrived in the West Kazakhstan region for a working visit, Kazinform reports.
As the Senate’s press service informs, Dariga Nazarbayeva will meet the deputies of the regional maslikhat, members of the Public Council, representatives of the association of business women and heads of regional ethnic and cultural centers.