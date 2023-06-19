Senate Speaker Ashimbayev meets with Uzbek counterpart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held talks with his counterpart Chairperson of the Uzbek Senate Tanzila Narbayeva in Astana, Kazinform has learned from the Senate’s press service.

At the meeting, Speaker Ashimbayev emphasized Kazakhstan is keen to further develop the inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries given the intensive and trust-based dialogue between the heads of state.

Maulen Ashimbayev noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are true allies and strategic partners enjoying fraternal relations of friendship and good neighborliness, centuries-long historical and cultural ties.

He went on to express hope that the upper chambers of the Kazakh and Uzbek parliaments will continue to cooperate, especially on the problem of the Aral Sea.

Utmost attention was paid to further expansion of regional cooperation as well as Kazakhstan’s ambitious political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

For her part, Tanzila Narbayeva highly praised the dynamics of political reforms in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that joint constructive efforts of Kazakh and Uzbek parliamentarians will further enhance the strategic interaction between Astana and Tashkent.