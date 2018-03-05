EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:16, 05 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Senate Speaker calls 5 initiatives a special milestone

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also commented on the President's Five Social Initiatives voiced today in the joint sitting of the Kazakh Parliament Houses, Kazinform reports.  

    "The address of the President regarding five social initiatives is a special historical milestone in formation of Kazakhstan's statehood. The address totally answers the people's hopes," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

    As earlier reported, today President Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the people of Kazakhstan with the message "Five Social Initiatives" which aim at a new mortgage program with 7% interest rate for 25 years, reduction of tax to 1% for low paid workers, development of gas supply network in Astana, construction of student hostels, increase of educational grants and teachers' salary and pay raise.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Senate President of Kazakhstan Five Social Initiatives President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!