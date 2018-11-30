Senate Speaker calls law scholars of Eurasia to develop coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Qassym Jomart-Toqayev has met with Chairman of the Association of the Lawyers of Black and Caspian Sea Region Ilham Ragimov and a group of Kazakh, Russian law scholars.

At the meeting, the Senate Speaker told participants about the reforms of modernization of the court system and law-enforcement structures. He reminded that under the 100 Specific Steps National Plan initiated by the President, Kazakhstan has greatly updated its criminal, criminal-procedure and civil procedure legislation.



According to him, there are some problems requiring further consideration and reinterpretation of previous approaches.



"The goal of MPs and law scholars is to increase people's trust in justice system and in state. We need to ensure integrity, logical interrelation and consistency of criminal and criminal procedure legislation," said Toqayev.



Deputy Chairman of the Senate Bektas Beknazarov, Senator Dulat Kustavletov, Professor of the Yelets State Ivan Bunin University Yury Golik, Head of the Philosophy Department of Gumilyov ENU Garifolla Yessim, Honored Worker of Science of Russia Alexander Korobeyev, Chairman of Kazakhstan Lawyers Union association Serik Akylbay, prominent law scholar Yesbergen Alaukhanov participated in the meeting.



Summarizing the meeting Qassym-Jomart Toqayev expressed confidence that cooperation of law scholars of our countries will be fruitful and consistent and the results of the research will be instrumental in improvement of the legislation.