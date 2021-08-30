EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:17, 30 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Senate Speaker congratulates Kazakhstan on Constitution Day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis the on Constitution Day.

    In his telegram he noted that the fundamental law is the most important guarantor of the country’s independence and statehood, unity and stability, guarantee of the country’s further prosperity, and people’s wellbeing. The Constitution laid the foundation for the country’s development as a democratic, secular, legal and social welfare state.

    He also wished all Kazakhstanis good health, welfare and success, the country further development and prosperity.


    Tags:
    Parliament Senate
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!