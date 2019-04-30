Senate Speaker, Croatian FM meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairperson of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva has met with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Upper Chamber of the Parliament.

The Senate Speaker expressed confidence that the first official visit of Marija Pejčinović Burić to Kazakhstan would open a new page in the bilateral relations.



"We view Croatia as an important and promising partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkans and we are intereasted in development of interaction in all the spheres and at all the levels," she said.



The sides discussed the prospects of strengthening the inter-parliamentary ties.



The Speaker of the Senate invited Croatian deputies to pay a visit to Kazakhstan emphasizing that the exchange of parliamentary delegations would enable to broaden political dialogue and promote bilateral relations in all the areas of cooperation.



Dariga Nazarbayeva pointed out also the promising areas of cooperation, such as agriculture, tourism, IT and healthcare. "We are interested in Croatia's agricultural experience and in attraction of advanced technologies," she highlighted.



The Senate Chairperson proposed also to consider the issue of introducing non-visa regime for Kazakhstani residents.



In turn, Marija Pejčinović Burić noted dynamic development of the Kazakh capital and Kazakhstan under the leadership of the First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev. She shared warm memories of his visit to Croatia in 2000s and highly praised his contribution to the development of the Kazakh-Croatian relations and ensuring the progress and stability in Kazakhstan.