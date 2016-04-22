EN
    18:52, 22 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Senate Speaker, ex-British FM discussed global political situation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has received today former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain Jack Straw who arrived in Astana for the 13th Eurasian Media Forum.

    K.Tokayev told about legislative activity of the Kazakhstan Parliament and implementation of the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms, Kazinform learnt from the Senate’s press service.

    The parties exchanged also views on the political situation in the world.

    Parliament Senate Kazakhstan and the UK 5 institutional reforms Diplomacy News
