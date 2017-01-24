Senate Speaker expresses confidence in Syrian talks during meeting with Ambassador of Qatar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman the Senate of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Ambassador of Qatar to Kazakhstan Ahmad Al Tamimi at his request, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

The Speaker congratulated the Ambassador on the commencement of his mission in Kazakhstan and wished success in his work.



"Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development and deepening of mutually beneficial relations with Qatar, an influential member of the international community and one of the most successful states of the modern Middle East", Mr. Tokayev said.



Regarding the ongoing Syrian talks in Astana, the Chairman of the Senate emphasized their unique and unprecedented format. Mr. Tokayev said that the negotiations show a markedly increased interest from the entire international community in resolving the crisis. Additionally, the event demonstrates the recognition of the potential of Kazakhstan and its President Nursultan Nazarbayev to act as an influential and impartial mediator in such a difficult issue. "Kazakhstan has established itself as one of the leading platforms in world diplomacy", he added. According to Mr. Tokayev, regardless of the meeting's outcome, the Astana Process will give a strong impetus to further negotiations on the Syrian conflict next month in Geneva.