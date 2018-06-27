Senate Speaker gives CIS IPA awards to cultural figures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented cultural luminaries with the awards of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Kazinform cites the Senate press service.

The Badges of Honor of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council were bestowed on Dana Nurzhigit, a host of Qazaqstan TV Channel, and Galym Akhmedyarov, the Director of Astana Opera, and public figure Makhmut Nalibayev.

It is noteworthy that these cultural figures received the top awards of Chairperson of CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Valentina Matviyenko in recognition of their great achievements in the development of culture and art.