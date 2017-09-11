Senate Speaker, Guinean President discuss development of inter-parliamentary ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Chair Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of Guinea, Chairperson of the African Union Alpha Conde, who is in Astana for the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the upper house.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the high guest for participating in the forum, initiated by President Nazarbayev.



In turn, Alpha Conde praised the efforts of Kazakh leader in bringing the Islamic world closer and strengthening its scientific, technological and economic potential. "This is a very important Summit, a gap that had to be filled, which we are doing now," he said.

The sides discussed the prospects for the African Union development as well as its cooperation with Kazakhstan. Mr. Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of friendly and mutually beneficial relations with African countries, adding that during Mr. Conde presidency in the African Union, the unity of African countries has significantly strengthened, as well as the organization's prestige in the international arena.



During their meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alpha Conde also touched upon the issues of cooperation and strengthening inter-parliamentary ties between Kazakhstan and Guinea.



