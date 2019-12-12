Senate Speaker holds meetings with farmers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dariga Nazarbayeva, Speaker of the Senate of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, has held a series of talks with representatives of agriculture sector, the press service of the Senate informs.

The first roundtable was participated by representatives of stock breeding and diary-and-meat production units.

Maksut Baktibayev, board chairman of the Union of Kazakhstan Meat Industry, said that farmers are aware of numerous problems. First of all he noted that state programs’ shortness, deficit of floating assets and high credit interest rates discourage advance planning and investments. He added that compound state support is far below of that warranted by the agreements on WTO.

Mr. Baktibayev informed that following the cattle and sheep skin export ban, about 100 pelt stockpiling enterprises were closed in the country. Besides, low effectiveness of agricultural scientific institutions and poor manpower training adversely impact on the industry.

Following the meeting Dariga Nazarbayeva instructed to organize another meeting involving representatives of agricultural educational institutions.

Speaking at the meeting, director of the diary union of Kazakhstan Valdimir Kozhevnikov noted the issues of deficit and low quality of domestic raw products, high logistic costs, as well as dependence on imported package materials, ingredients, equipment and spare parts.

The next meeting was carried out with the participation of heads of poultry industries. President of the Poultry-keepers of Kazakhstan, vice president of the Eurasian Poultry Association Ruslan Sharipov raise a problem related to abolishment of egg production subsidies. He stressed that the abolishment of egg production subsidiaries was done despite 100% domestic egg production and export. As a result, egg production enterprises sustain losses.

Following the talks, Dariga Nazarbayeva assigned the Committee for Agrarian Matters, Natural Resources Management and Rural Areas Development to work out the above mentioned problems and prepare reports for consideration at parliament hearings.