Senate Speaker: Kazakh leader confirmed his reputation as strategically thinking politician

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nursultan Nazarbayev has once again demonstrated that he is a strategically thinking politician, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Substantive speech of President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the meeting of the UN Security Council shall give a strong impetus to the work of the key body of the organization, will form the basis of discussions within its framework on the key issues of the international agenda. Kazakhstan's leader has confirmed his reputation as a strategically thinking politician," the Chairman of the Upper Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament tweeted.