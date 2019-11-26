Senate Speaker: Kazakhstan keen on developing dynamic and multilateral cooperation with Tatarstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairperson of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva has met with Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting Dariga Nazarbayeva pointed out Kazakhstan’s interest in development of a dynamic and multilateral cooperation with Tatarstan, one of the leading and economically developed subjects of the Russian Federation.

Farid Mukhametshin arrived in Nur-Sultan to join the celebrations on the occasion of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan.

Speaking on strengthening the inter-parliamentary cooperation, Dariga Nazarbayeva highlighted that the Parliament of Kazakhstan was interested in development of closer cooperation with the State Council of Tatarstan.

The sides discussed the preparations for the oncoming meeting of the Cooperation Commission of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Council of Federation of Russia scheduled for December 9 in Kazan.

The meeting also discussed the development of the bilateral trade-economic cooperation. The sides stated that the current indicators do not conform to the existing potential of mutual trade. Bilateral commodity turnover has dropped almost by one third.

«This work should be continued. The volume of mutual trade should reach $1bn,» Dariga Nazarbayeva said.

The parties also discussed the deepening of cultural-humanitarian cooperation and the interaction between youth and women’s organizations.