Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets cultural workers of Academy of Arts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev visited the exhibition «The Melody of the Great Steppe,» Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh upper chamber of parliament.

The exhibition held by the National Museum of Kazakhstan dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan.

During the visit, Ashimbayev had a talk with the members of the Academy of Arts and got familiarized with new exhibits, which included over 150 paintings, up to 30 graphic works and sculptures. Many of them were created during the past few years and were not introduced to a wider audience.

The Senate Speaker noted that the culture and art is one of the main factors in maintaining national identity.

«The esthetics of nomads and their worldview was very far-reaching and unique. Human was harmonious part of the world. One of the characteristics of nomads’ worldview was the harmonious and careful treatment of the surrounding world. All of this was reflected in the visual arts of nomadic people,» he said.

In the Senate Speaker’s words, many domestic artists keep on interpreting their understanding of the esthetics of nomads and make it part of the world culture.

«Amandos Akantayev, our distinguished aksakal (elder) among painters, devoted his entire life to portrait his interpretation of the esthetics of nomads. He accomplished a lot in this field, raised a whole of decent followers,» said Ashimbayev.

According to the Senate Speaker, the exhibition pays an important role in terms of preserving the Kazakh national code.

Attending the meeting were Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Dauren Abayev, mayor of Astana city Altai Kulginov, reps of the diplomatic corps and creative intelligentsia, statesmen and public figures, and culture experts.





Photo: primeminister.kz











