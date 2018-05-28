Senate Speaker meets fouding director of Woolf Institute

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the founding director of the Woolf Institute, Dr. Edward Kessler, on Monday, Kazinform cites the press service of the Parliament's upper chamber.

The Woolf Institute is named in honor of Lord Harry Woolf, who now heads the AIFC Court.

Welcoming the guest, the Senate Speaker pointed out that the institute's mission and activities aimed at improving mutual understanding between representatives of various religions are close to Kazakhstan's policy, the key priority of which is tolerance and stability.

Mr. Tokayev informed the interlocutor of the activities of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan and the forthcoming 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

"The Forum provides a good platform for the heads of state of leading countries, former and current well-known politicians, religious leaders and scientists to find solutions to international conflicts, strengthen the principles of tolerance and mutual understanding on a global scale," he stressed.



The sides discussed issues of cooperation within the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held in Astana on October 10-11, 2018.

"Your participation in the upcoming Congress as a prominent scientist in the field of interreligious dialogue will be useful for its work," the Senate Chairman said.