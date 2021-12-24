Senate Speaker meets with Egyptian ambassador to Kazakhstan
«Next March will mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Over these years, thanks to the joint efforts the strong foundation of Kazakh-Egyptian friendship, mutual understanding and productive cooperation has been laid. The countries have established contacts between foreign policy departments, strong foundation for enhancing trade and economic cooperation, and strengthen the treaty and legal basis,» said Ashimbayev.
During the meeting, the Senate Speaker thanked the Egyptian side for the support of the country’s efforts in promoting inter-faith dialogue at the global level and holding the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
The sides also discussed the issues of further strengthening of inert-preliminary ties.
«The prominent role in strengthening of bilateral relations belongs to the Parliaments of the two countries. Last year, the group on cooperation with the legislative body of Egypt was established in the Senate. We are interested in maintaining the good dynamism of our inter-parliamentary ties and constructive work wit the Egyptian parliamentarians,» said the Kazakh Senate Chairman.
In conclusion, Ashimbayev assured that the Senate will actively promote the strengthening of bilateral relations.