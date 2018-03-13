Senate Speaker meets with Indonesian president, other officials

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is visiting Indonesia, held a number of bilateral meetings with the country's officials including president Joko Widodo, the Upper House's press service reports.

During his meeting with president Widodo, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the Head of State invited Indonesian leader to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in October and participate in the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The Speaker stressed that the participation of the head of a major Muslim country such as Indonesia will contribute to the success of the Astana summit which this year will be dubbed Religious leaders for a safe world.

During the discussion of the prospects of bilateral relations development, Speaker Tokayev said that Kazakhstan attaches significant the importance to the development of comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation with Indonesia. He also noted the positive trends in all areas in which the countries currently cooperate.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also dwelled on the opportunities that open with the launch of new transport and logistics routes, primarily within the framework of linking the Nurly Zhol program with China's Belt and Road initiative.





Given Indonesia's experience in Islamic financing, the Kazakh side expressed interest in attracting the country's financial institutions to take part in the AIFC activities.

Joko Widodo thanked the Kazakh side for the invitation and expressed his intention to take all measures necessary to expand bolster political, economic and cultural ties.





The meeting with the Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia Zulkifli Hasan discussed strengthening inter-parliamentary relations. Speaker of the Kazakh Senate informed his interlocutor about Kazakhstan's political system, the constitutional powers of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The Indonesian side was particularly interested in to learn about the Five Social Initiatives recently proposed by President Nazarbayev, as well as Kazakhstan's program of political and spiritual modernization.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Speaker of the People's Representative Council Bambang Soesatyo discussed the cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies. The sides noted the importance of the parliamentary component in strengthening the Kazakh-Indonesian interaction.

Tomorrow Speaker Tokayev is scheduled to meet with Indonesia's Vice President Jusuf Kalla.