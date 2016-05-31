Senate Speaker met with delegations of China, Germany, Egypt and International Peace Institute in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the National People's Congress Internal and Judicial Affairs Committee Zhao Zhengyun, the press service of the Senate informs.

K.Tokayev thanked Zhao Zhengyun for participation in the "Religions against Terrorism" International Conference and noted that the event enabled the participants to openly discuss the ways of joint response to the threats of terrorism.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation including inter-parliamentary ties. The sides agreed that Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol Program and China's One Road, One Belt project reflect common vision of the prospects of long-term interaction.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Speaker of the Kazakh Senate met also with Deputy of the German Bundestag Axel Fischer, Minister of Awqaf of Egypt Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa and President of the International Peace Institute Terje Rød-Larsen.

The parties exchanged views on international agenda and highlighted the relevance of the topic of the current forum, which brought together the parliamentarians and religious advisors of the world.