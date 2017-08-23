Senate Speaker: National Library and Archives are people's treasure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the National Academic Library and the opening day of the "Typography on the Great Silk Road" exhibition, prepared by the National Center for Rare Books and Manuscripts, Senate's press service reports.

During the visit, Mr. Tokayev familiarized with the book expositions covering the history of the Kazakh writing and book printing, as well as the Library's book fund and reading rooms. The Speaker was shown rare volumes and manuscripts of Abai Kunanbayev, Akhmet Baitursynov, Ibrai Altynsarin, and Chokan Valikhanov, medieval folios and exclusive copies of geographical maps. Mr. Tokayev noted the important historical value of the exhibits and their importance in the matter of cultural enlightenment and consolidation of people's historical memory.



Visiting the opening day of the "Typography on the Great Silk Road" exhibition, the Senate Speaker familiarized with the copies of books published at different times on history, geography and life of the peoples of the Great Silk Road region.

"The National Library and the National Archives are our state and people's treasure. Unique literary monuments are collected here. And it is an important part of government work. The President pays special attention to the library and archive issues," said Tokayev.



Therefore, according to him, the Parliament and the Government will provide all-round assistance in the development of cultural and educational sphere.