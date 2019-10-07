EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:56, 07 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Senate Speaker pays working trip to Aktobe region

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Senate Dariga Nazarbayeva has arrived on a working visit to Aktobe region, Kazinform reported with the reference to the Senate’s press service.

    It is planned that D. Nazarbayeva will meet with deputies of the regional maslikhat, members of the Public Council.

    In addition, she will hold a reception of citizens, talk with representatives of youth organizations and heads of ethnic and cultural centers.

