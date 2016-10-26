Senate Speaker, Polish Ambassador meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has received on Wednesday Ambassador of Poland to Kazakhstan Maciej Lang in connection with termination of his diplomatic mission in our country.

The Senate Speaker thanked the Polish Diplomat for fruitful work and wished him success in his career.

Tokayev highly appraised the level of cooperation between our countries.

“The state visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Poland in August 2016 enabled us to move our relations to a brand new level of mutual understanding,” Tokayev stressed.

"The recent official visit of Chairman of the Polish Senate Stanislaw Karczewski to Kazakhstan gave a new impetus to inter-parliamentary cooperation", he added.



According to Tokayev, development of the bilateral cooperation with Poland is of great importance, including within the context of strategic cooperation with the European Union. In this regard, the Kazakh side expressed hope for soonest ratification of the Kazakhstan-EU Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement by the parliaments of the EU countries including Poland.