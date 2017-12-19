Senate Speaker: President's new book - a very meaningful work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Speaker of the Senate of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about his impressions from the new book by President Nazarbayev The Era of Independence.

According to Mr. Tokayev, The Era of Independence is a very meaningful work that presents the real facts and will undoubtedly be very popular among readers in Kazakhstan as well as abroad.

As previously reported, The Era of Independence by Nursultan Nazarbayev was presented in Astana on the eve of Independence Day.

In the epigraph to his latest book, Kazakh President stresses that it is dedicated to the People of Kazakhstan, who follow their unique path into the future.

The book describes the main stages of building new Kazakhstan and offers an analysis of the decisions made by the country's leadership in response to internal and external challenges of the first decades of independence.