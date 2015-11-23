Senate Speaker receives EU Permanent Representative and Ambassador of Latvia (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has received Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Traian Laurenţiu Hristea.

Mr. Tokayev stressed the strategic nature of relations with the European Union which is the biggest trade-economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The speaker noted the importance of an agreement to expand cooperation between Kazakhstan and European Union signing of which is scheduled for December during the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini's visit to Astana. T.Hristea expressed confidence that thanks to the balanced foreign policy Kazakhstan will continue to develop mutually beneficial relations with the European Union. Permanent Representative highlighted the importance of the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to convene the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana. According to the Permanent Representative of the European Union, the demand for and availability of the policy of interreligious dialogue is clearly visible against the background of enduring conflict, unprecedented exodus of refugees and terrorist attacks. Speaker of the Senate K. Tokayev informed T.Hristea about the International Parliamentary Conference themed "Religions against terrorism" with the participation of European and Asian MPs and members of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The conference will take place in May 31, 2016. According to the press service of the Senate, Mr. Tokayev has also received the Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia Juris Pogrebnaks. Speaker of the Upper Chamber wished the Ambassador success in strengthening the Kazakh-Latvian relations. The parties exchange views on the prospects of dialogue between the Kazakh Parliament and the Latvian Saeima and interaction of the two countries in the field of education.