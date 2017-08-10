Senate Speaker receives Kazakhstan-Switzerland Friendship Group co-chair

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Friendship group of the Swiss Federal Assembly, Filippo Lombardi on Thursday, the Senate's press service reports.

During the meeting, Mr. Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan views Switzerland as an important partner in Europe and noted the well-established political dialogue between the two states. According to him, the forthcoming meeting of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Switzerland should have a positive impact on further strengthening of ties between the countries.

The sides discussed the prospects of deepening the inter-parliamentary cooperation and Speaker Tokayev told his interlocutor about the results of the recent Senate elections in Kazakstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Filippo Lombardi also exchanged views on the issues of the international agenda, trade and economic, as well as humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Swiss Confederation.

Senate Speaker extended his gratitude to the Swiss side for its support of water resource management projects in Central Asia and noted the importance of the joint regional conference on water resources in Astana, saying that the event, organized within the framework of EXPO-2017, provided a unique platform to study the possibilities of institutionalizing the dialogue on water resources in the region.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Filippo Lombardi also discussed Kazakhstan's regions and Swiss cantons cooperation and agreed that a memorandum of understanding between Almaty region and the Canton of Ticino would facilitate further development of Kazakhstan-Switzerland relations.



