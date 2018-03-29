Senate Speaker receives new Russian ambassador to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan, Alexei Borodavkin, the Upper House's press service reported.

Speaker Tokayev extended his sincere condolences in connection with the tragedy in Kemerovo, adding that he sent a telegram of condolences on behalf of the Senate to the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko.

The interlocutors noted the high level of mutual understanding and trust between Astana and Moscow, in the promotion of which the heads of state play an important role. He added that Kazakhstan considers the election of Vladimir Putin for another term as a 'guarantee of successful continuation of the course towards the development of allied relations and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.'

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also touched upon the prospects for cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries. According to him, the close coordination in the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly is an important tool of the inter-parliamentary dialogue between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Senate Speaker informed the Russian side of the forthcoming 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana on October 10-11 and expressed hope that the representatives of Russian Orthodox Church, as well as other traditional religions from Russia, will take part in the event.

Congratulating the new ambassador on the beginning of his mission in Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence he will make a significant contribution to strengthening the allied relations between the two states.