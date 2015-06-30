Senate Speaker receives Special Representative of UN Secretary General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has received the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, the head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia Petko Draganov.

Mr. Tokayev congratulated the Bulgarian diplomat on his appointment to the high international post and wished a successful mission in Central Asia, according to the press service of the Senate. Mr. Draganov stressed that Kazakhstan has been an important factor in ensuring regional stability. The country is making a positive impact on the situation in Central Asia. He welcomed the completion of negotiations on Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization. P. Draganov told about the priorities of the Regional Centre including water management, combating transnational threats, protection of human rights and building of capacity in the field of conflict prevention.