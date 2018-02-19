Senate Speaker takes part in Munich Security Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On behalf of the Head of State, the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the 2018 Munich Security Conference, the Upper Chamber's press service reports.

During the forum, which was held on February 16-18, world's leading politicians and public figures discussed topical issues of international security.

Separate sessions were devoted to the European Union's relations with Russia and the United States, the settlement of conflicts in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula, as well as roundtables on cybersecurity, energy and food security, and the situation in the Arctic.

The Conference was addressed by the heads of state and government, speakers of parliaments, leaders of international organizations, influential public figures, and representatives of global think tanks.

Within the framework of the event, Speaker Tokayev met with the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program, Erik Solheim, to discuss the issues of Kazakhstan's interaction with UN bodies.

During the meeting with the Executive Director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Beatrice Fihn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the organization on the Nobel Peace Prize it was awarded for its activities. In turn, Ms Fihn praised Kazakhstan's contribution to building a world free of weapons of mass destruction and stressed the importance of cooperation in terms of implementing international programs in the field of disarmament.

Prospects for technological and investment cooperation became the main themes of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's conversation with the chairman of the supervisory board of the Schaeffler AG Georg F. W. Schaeffler and the Group's Executive Officer for Central and Eastern Europe/Middle East and Africa, Rainer Lindner. The Senate Chairman drew his interlocutors' attention to the fact that Kazakhstan regards the accelerated technological modernization of its economy as the most important component of complex reforms and invited German businessmen to participate in the implementation of a number of major projects in the country.



