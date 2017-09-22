Senate Speaker Tokayev addresses problems in education sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his thoughts on the key problems Kazakhstan's system of education faces today, Kazinform reports.

Tokayev stressed that these days schools in Kazakhstan place emphasis on students' results, rather than instilling knowledge.



"It is no secret that schools put major focus on good results at the Unified National testing (UNT), especially in the final year of secondary school," the Senate Speaker said at the parliamentary hearings Friday.



In his words, the better students' results are, the higher the school's rating is.



"Recent situation with educational grants for university students that caused parents' outcry across Kazakhstan proved it is high time to change the situation," Tokayev stressed.



He also pointed out the need to improve the procedure of expertise of school textbooks. According to him, the newly released textbooks are often criticized by parents and the public for numerous mistakes.



In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that, perhaps, it would be better to put non-stop education reforms on hold.