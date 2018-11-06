EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:17, 06 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Senate Speaker Toqayev, Estonian PM discuss bilateral coop

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Qassym-Jomart Toqayev met today with Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas during his official visit to Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

    At the onset of the meeting, Toqayev noted that Kazakhstan and Estonia enjoy constructive and trust-based dialogue. In his words, inter-parliamentary cooperation is an effective tool for intensification of bilateral relations.

    The Senate Speaker continued by expressing the upper chamber's interest in establishing closer ties with the Parliament of Estonia and suggested exchanging visits of Kazakhstani and Estonian MPs.

    Speaker Toqayev briefed the Estonian Prime Minister on the Senate's role in the political life of Kazakhstan and MPs' role in achieving the goals set in the State-of-the-Nation Address delivered by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    The sides also touched upon the possibilities of deepening economic and humanitarian cooperation. Utmost attention was paid to such promising areas as digital technologies and logistics. Qassym-Jomart Toqayev then noted that railway and highway routes crossing the territory of Kazakhstan and linking China with other Asian countries and Europe offer great opportunities.

    "Thanks to modernization of the national transport infrastructure and its closeness to the Great Silk Road, Kazakhstan is turning into a leading logistic hub in the region," the Senate Speaker said in conclusion.

    Parliament Senate Kazakhstan and EU
