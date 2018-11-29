Senate Speaker Toqayev participated in CIS IPA meeting in Saint Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani parliamentarians led by Chairman of the Senate Qassym-Jomart Toqayev participated in the meetings of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting of the Council and at the 48 plenary session of the CIS IPA, the heads of the CIS parliaments discussed more than 20 issues, such as discussion of model laws "On Voluntary Fire Guard", "On Personal Data", preparation for observation of the elections to the CIS countries' governmental structures in H1 2019 and approved the CIS IPA Action Plan for 2019.



The deputies of the Senate participated also in the session of the CIS IPA joint commission on harmonization of legislation in the field of security and countering new challenges and threats, in the meetings of the CIS IPA permanent commissions for defense and security, politics and international cooperation and for legal issues.



At a press conference held after the CIS IPA Council's meeting, the Speaker of the Kazakh Senate shared his view on the possibility of CIS countries' participation in implementation of China's One Belt, One Road project. In his opinion, the importance of the Chinese strategy is gaining momentum on the background of turbulence of the global economy and international situation, sanction confrontations, growth of trade contradictions among the leading players.





"Active participation of the CIS states in this project will promote enhancement of integration processes in Eurasia, development of regional trade ties. Besides, this will mitigate the negative consequences of sanction wars," said Toqayev.



The Senate Speaker noted that the countries represented in the CIS IPA have already seen the benefits of participation in the project.



"We consider it promising to develop trade and economic cooperation in inter-parliamentary dialogue. The deputies of the CIS parliaments can make a huge contribution to the formation of legislative and regulatory-legal framework. I am confident that promotion of One Belt, One Road concept will help harmonize integration processes in big Eurasia," Toqayev stressed.



The Speaker positively estimated the results of the Assembly's work in 2018. "The parliamentarians of the CIS have established a legal foundation based on which the member countries of the Assembly can find mutually acceptable solutions of legal, economic and social problems," he said.

