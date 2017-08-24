Senate Speaker, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the UN Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, who is in Kazakhstan to attend the 62nd Pugwash Conference on Science, the Senate's press service reports.

During the meeting, Mr. Tokayev emphasized the important role the UN plays in maintaining peace and stability and strengthening international security adding that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the work of the Conference on Disarmament and considers it to be the only multilateral negotiating platform in this field as well as in non-proliferation and control of arms.



Izumi Nakamitsu highly appreciated Kazakhstan's initiative in nuclear disarmament stressing the importance of scientists' involvement in the discussion.

The sides also discussed the forthcoming ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the first in 20 years legally binding instrument in terms of nuclear disarmament that will be open for signature from 20 September 2017 at the UN headquarters in New York.

