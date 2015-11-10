Senate to consider draft law on loan of International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan considered the draft law "On ratification of the agreement on loan (project on increasing competitiveness of small and medium-sized business) between Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development".

"The project totals KZT 11.4 bln including KZT 1.5 bln from the national budget as co-financing. Thus, the loan amount is 9.9 bln tenge. The implementation period of the project is 5 years including 2019 year. The purpose of the project is to increase the potential and competitiveness of small and medium-sized business entities," Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Zhaksylykov told presenting the draft law.

According to him, the project has four components. The first one is development of the potential of small and medium-sized business entities. The second one is the interaction between small and medium-sized business companies in competitive sectors. The third one is the assessment of the impact of programs on development of small and medium-sized entrepreneurship. The fourth one is the strategic assessment of factoring.