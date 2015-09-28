Senate to consider draft law on speeding up process of determining priority activities in SEZ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The draft law "On amendments to several legislative acts of Kazakhstan on the issues of improvement of Special Economic Zones" was discussed at the sitting of the committee for economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

"The draft law provides for some changes. The first and most important change is to optimize the process of determining the priority activities in the territories of Special Economic Zones. As you know, the project is not allowed for implementation if it is not among the priority activities. Thus, the procedure on addition of the new type of activity to legal acts is launched. At the average, the procedure takes about 2-2.5 years and negatively affects the investment attractiveness of the country," Deputy Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Rakhim Oshakbayev said presenting the draft law.

According to him, the decision-making procedure will be moved to the level of the Government, which is going to take 1-3 months.

After the discussion of the bill the committee decided to submit the draft law for consideration at the sitting of the Senate.