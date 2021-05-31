Senate to debate agr’t between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan on migration cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Senate Bureau under the chairmanship of Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev took place to debate and approve the agenda of the Senate meeting slated for June 3, the Chamber’s press service reports.

Next Thursday the deputies will debate the draft law On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan on cooperation in migration. Besides, the Bureau distributed drafts laws submitted by the Majilis between the standing committees.