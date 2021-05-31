EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:04, 31 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Senate to debate agr’t between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan on migration cooperation

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Senate Bureau under the chairmanship of Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev took place to debate and approve the agenda of the Senate meeting slated for June 3, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    Next Thursday the deputies will debate the draft law On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan on cooperation in migration. Besides, the Bureau distributed drafts laws submitted by the Majilis between the standing committees.


    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Parliament Senate
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!