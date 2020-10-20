Senate to debate draft law on Kazakhstan-Belarus migration coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The extended meeting of the constitutional legislation, court system and law enforcement bodies committee held at the Kazakh Senate, its press service informs.

The senators debated the draft law on On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Belarus on cooperation in migration. Within its framework the countries will exchange information on migration of citizens, violation of migration laws and illegal migration channels and data concerning legal status of people who have grounds for staying in the territory of one of the countries.

As statistics shows in 2019 some 32,000 nationals of Belarus entered Kazakhstan. 76 of them have been subjected to administrative liability.