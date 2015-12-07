Senate to ensure legislative provision of President’s Address

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has chaired today a session of the Bureau of the Senate to discuss the agenda of the upper Chamber's next session scheduled for December 10.

The Senate Speaker set a task to clarify and implement the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address “Kazakhstan in a New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development” as of Nov 30, 2015. “The Head of State commissioned the Government and the Parliament to take measures to stabilize the financial market, to optimize the country’s fiscal policy, to stimulate privatization process and economic competitiveness,” K. Tokayev said.

According to the Speaker, the Address is of great importance amid the turbulence in the global economy and instability of international relations. The document contains adequate response to the challenges of time. The Senate’s activity will be aimed at legislative provision of the Kazakh President’s instructions as well as at clarification of the main provisions of the Address in the regions.

The agenda of the meeting includes also the issue of election of the Supreme Court judges upon the recommendation of the President.

The senators will also discuss two bills.