Senate to further promote chess movement in the country – Ashimbayev

Kazakh Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev and Vice President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Alexander Babenko held meeting discussing the promotion of chess in the country and prospects of holding international tournaments, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the upper chamber of parliament.

The Senate speaker was briefed about the realization of the 2023-27 Chess Promotion Comprehensive Plan in Kazakhstan. The World Chess Championship 2023 and Asian Continental Chess Championships 2023 attracting 126 participants from 18 countries were called the highlight events held in Astana.

Spectial attention was attached to the issue of increasing the qualification of teachers and attracting coaches to train the national team’s players, training format, opening chess clubs and other exiting matters.

During the meeting, Babenko expressed gratitude to Ashimbayev for the support and promotion of chess in the country.

For his part, Ashimbayev noted the importance of holding international tournaments, contributing greatly to the promotion of the sport and improving the skills of participants. He also stressed that the Senate seeks to further promote the chess movement in the country and the work of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

Among the issues discussed was the holding of the upcoming chess tournament Senat Open for public figures, journalists, parliament and maslikhat deputies under the aegis of the Senate.

To note, over 200 thousand people engage in chess across the country. Chess teaching pilot projects have been launched in seven regions of the country, covering 42 schools and 1,000 schoolchildren.