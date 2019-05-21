EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:26, 21 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Senate Vice Speaker Bektas Beknazarov meets Ukrainian President

    None
    None
    KYIV. KAZINFORM On May 20, Vice Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Bektas Beknazarov participated in the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kazinform reports citing the Senate's press service.

    After the ceremony, on behalf of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Kazakh nation, Bektas Beknazarov congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on the official assumption of office and wished success in his activity for the benefit of friendly nation of Ukraine.

    The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to activation of the Kazakh-Ukrainian relations.

    Tags:
    Parliament Senate Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!