Senate Vice Speaker Bektas Beknazarov meets Ukrainian President

KYIV. KAZINFORM On May 20, Vice Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Bektas Beknazarov participated in the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kazinform reports citing the Senate's press service.

After the ceremony, on behalf of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Kazakh nation, Bektas Beknazarov congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on the official assumption of office and wished success in his activity for the benefit of friendly nation of Ukraine.



The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to activation of the Kazakh-Ukrainian relations.